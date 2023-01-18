Are the Lakers a playoff team this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

The more the Lakers play their way into the fringes of the playoff race in the Western Conference, the more the team’s brutal 2-10 start haunts them. Ultimately, though, based on how they’ve played over the course of the entire season, it’s hard to argue this team is much better than their record indicates, at least to this point in the season.

That record, though, is one that still does have them in the playoff race and the return of Anthony Davis is the main source of optimism. While a Russell Westbrook trade feels less likely, a smaller deal involving Kendrick Nunn and/or Patrick Beverley could boost the chances.

Taking all that into account, this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey asks what the ceiling of this Lakers team is without a major (read: acquiring an All-Star) trade?

Under the assumption of good health for AD and LeBron James the remainder of the season, there’s no reason to believe this shouldn’t be at least a play-in team. If they can make the right deals around their stars, namely in acquiring shooters and wings, this is legitimately a playoff team.

If all of those things happen, this is a playoff team that is likely either out in the first round or able to grab a series victory. It’s a far cry from what the team should be doing with LeBron and AD, but it’s also a far cry from where they were last season.

