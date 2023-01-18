 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Lakers Trade Rumors Tracker

Leading up to the 2023 NBA trade deadline, we’ll be keeping an updating list of all the Lakers trade rumors from reputable sources here.

By Jacob Rude
As the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches, teams are staring at a trade deadline that is closing in abruptly. This season, the trade deadline is on Feb. 9 but the rumors have stretched all the way back to before the start of the season.

The Lakers roster was one that has long been constructed with the idea of trading away Russell Westbrook on the mind. Their gluttony of guards has existed for the entirety of the season leading up to the trade deadline and has only been made more confusing but Westbrook’s improved play this season. But it’s clearly been a subpar roster that has needed upgrading and LeBron James has pleaded for those upgrades.

The links and reports have been aplenty by the actual trades and deals have been non-existent. Still, in an effort to keep you up to date on all the reports, we’ll be tracking all the reputable rumors that link the Lakers to various trade targets as well as constantly updating the players on the Lakers roster who could be on their way out.

Players the Lakers might acquire

Myles Turner

Buddy Hield

Bojan Bogdanovic

Cam Reddish

Evan Fournier

Josh Richardson

Kyle Kuzma

Terrance Ross

Terry Rozier

DeMar DeRozan

Players the Lakers might trade away

Russell Westbrook

Kendrick Nunn

Patrick Beverley

