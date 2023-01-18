2023 Lakers Trade Rumors Tracker

As the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches, teams are staring at a trade deadline that is closing in abruptly. This season, the trade deadline is on Feb. 9 but the rumors have stretched all the way back to before the start of the season.

The Lakers roster was one that has long been constructed with the idea of trading away Russell Westbrook on the mind. Their gluttony of guards has existed for the entirety of the season leading up to the trade deadline and has only been made more confusing but Westbrook’s improved play this season. But it’s clearly been a subpar roster that has needed upgrading and LeBron James has pleaded for those upgrades.

The links and reports have been aplenty by the actual trades and deals have been non-existent. Still, in an effort to keep you up to date on all the reports, we’ll be tracking all the reputable rumors that link the Lakers to various trade targets as well as constantly updating the players on the Lakers roster who could be on their way out.

Players the Lakers might acquire

Myles Turner

Buddy Hield

Hield has been someone the team has pursued well before his time in Indiana and always feels like someone they could circle back around on at any point.

Bojan Bogdanovic

Cam Reddish

Evan Fournier

Josh Richardson

Similar to multiple players above, the Lakers’ interest in Richardson predates this season. Most recently, RIchardson was part of potential Russell Westbrook trade packages from the Spurs.

Kyle Kuzma

Talk about a familiar name. Kyle Kuzma has blossomed in Washington since leaving the Lakers and could now be part of a solution to a problem created by his absence.

Terrance Ross

Terry Rozier

DeMar DeRozan

Players the Lakers might trade away

Russell Westbrook

Even if Russ has looked improved this season and even if it seems less likely that they’ll trade him now than it did before the season, it’s hard to ever believe a deal is entirely off the table.

Kendrick Nunn

Patrick Beverley

The Lakers are reportedly looking to deal PatBev and even PatBev is looking for his next destination.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.