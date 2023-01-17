Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of January 16th-20th

Good afternoon everyone it is once again time to have a new Discussion Thread. Sorry for the delay as I was under the weather. Anyway, to this week's games!!

January 16th

Celtics beat the Hornets 130-118

Bucks lap the Pacers 132-119

Cavs surpass the Pelicans 113-103

Raptors scratch past the Knicks 123-121

Warriors joust past the Wizards 127-118

Hawks soar past the Heat 121-113

Jazz soothe the Timeberwolves 126-125

Grizzlies maul the Suns 136-106

Lakers sabotage the Rockets 140-132

January 17th

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers on TNT at 10:00PM ET

January 18th

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET.

January 19th

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons on NBA TV at 3:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET.

January 20th

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET

All these games are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

Looking forward to the Trail Blazers and Nuggets game. Dame vs Jokic. Epic match up. Heat and Pelicans should be good and I wonder how the Heat’s defense will stand up to the Pelicans offense. Nets versus Suns should be interesting considering this off-season talks with Kevin Durant possibly going to the Suns for Mikal and Ayton. Ayton is tradable now since it has passed January 15th. He still has a No trade clause for a year though still. Luka and Butler are always a fun match up.

