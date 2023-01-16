 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lakers will reportedly not bring back Sterling Brown for another 10-day contract, opening 15th roster spot

Sterling Brown reportedly won’t be returning to the Lakers after his 10-day contract expired on Sunday night.

By Harrison Faigen Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Lakers signed Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract 11 days ago, and despite being allowed to sign him to a second one, the team will not do so, according to a report from Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times.

As a result of this move, the team’s roster will stand at 14 players, allowing them to add another player on a 10-day deal or in an uneven trade:

Over his 10-day deal, Brown appeared in 4 games and just 24 total minutes, scoring 0 points on four shots, and going 0-2 from three. The Lakers letting Brown go could simply be an indication that they weren’t really planning to use him and as such don’t want to incur the costs of his contract, or it could be a signal that the team is hopeful that Austin Reaves and/or Lonnie Walker IV are close to a return (they’re set to be reevaluated this week).

With Brown’s exit, the Lakers could also add one of the several centers — DeMarcus Cousins, Cody Zeller or Meyers Leonard — they’ve looked at over the last few weeks, or elect to wait until the Feb. 9 trade deadline to see what their roster looks like then before adding any potential reinforcements.

This breaking news story may update with more information and analysis as it continues to develop.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll