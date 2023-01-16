Lakers experience the good and the bad of Russell Westbrook in loss to Sixers

Sunday provided a microcosm of the Russell Westbrook experience for the Lakers this season and the two years as a whole. In a general sense, Russ put together a largely great game against the Sixers with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists and even did it on efficient shooting, going 7-14 from the field.

At the same time, it was the final play of the game that will be remembered most from his game. With the game on the line — and even fresh on the heels of forcing a Joel Embiid miss — Westbrook failed to get off even an attempt at a game-winning shot as the Lakers suffered a second straight heartbreaking loss.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Honi and I react to that loss to Philly and, more specifically, the final seconds. Sunday wasn’t an exception but more the rule for the Lakers this season in clutch situations as they continue to falter in a way that is costing them precious wins in the playoff race.

While Russ’ final plays drew the most attention, LeBron James’ dominant performance could not go unnoticed as he continues dragging this team along this season. Wenyen Gabriel also continues to be a nice role player this season.

We also discuss the performance of the defense in the last two games coming up against superstar talents. We also look at the recent update on Anthony Davis and preview the Lakers’ upcoming game against the Rockets on Monday night.

