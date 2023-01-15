Anthony Davis is back on the court for the Lakers and looking good

Anthony Davis’ return to the court appears to be moving along well, even if there have been limited updates so far. Prior to Sunday’s game, Davis was shown going through a light workout that mainly featured shooting.

A full minute of Anthony Davis playing basketball, ahead of Sixers-Lakers pic.twitter.com/NbcLsvOa5N — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 16, 2023

During the game, Lakers reporter Mike Trudell provided an update on Davis and what he can and cannot do currently in his rehab while video of AD working pregame was shown.

“He is getting on the court a little bit more, in the half court. You can see here, taking a couple shots, a little bit of dribbling. What he’s not doing yet is running up and down the floor, doing full-court activity in that sense. There’s no timetable, there’s no day set yet. They have to sort of see what he can do in terms of can he do something like this but then also run to the other end of the court and how does his foot feel that day or the next day.”

Davis returned to the court for the first time since suffering his injury once the Lakers returned from their road trip at the beginning of the week. On Saturday following practice, head coach Darvin Ham confirmed that AD was on the court and doing more work...along with some other useful nuggets on Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV.

Some updates from LAL practice - Anthony Davis was on the floor today for some half-court work. Lakers did, indeed, workout DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard Friday. Austin Reaves was on the court doing individual work and Lonnie Walker IV is also progressing, per Ham. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 14, 2023

While the Lakers haven’t given any sort of specific timeline officially, the reporting has been that the target is the end of January for Davis to return. While there hasn’t been an update on how his foot is reacting to the return to the court, this very much feels like an instance of no news is good news.

So long as things continue to progress positively, there likely won’t be much in the way of updates outside of him taking the next step along the way. For now, it is great news to see him on the court and progressing along and should have fans excited about a return.

