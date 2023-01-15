Reacts: Who could be the Lakers most likely trade target?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

Because of the sheer volume of players linked to the Lakers as trade targets, it’s impossible to truly predict who the team will land in the coming weeks and month, if anyone at all. The names that have persisted the most — Buddy Hield and Myles Turner — feel less and less like possibilities with each coming day and the name that makes perhaps the most sense — Bojan Bogdanovic — is currently coming in at a price too steep for the Lakers.

While it’s perhaps most frustrating for Lakers fans to be forced to sit and wait, the league as a whole is in a holding process when it comes to trade as the Feb. 9 trade deadline ticks closer. The names continue to be rumored and the deals continue to be stalled, leading to lots of questions and no answers.

As a result, this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey asked fans which player is most likely to be dealt at the deadline and the answers include a slew of players linked to the Lakers...or a Laker themself.

The Lakers are one of a number of teams that are monitoring Bojan Bogdanovic and his situation does make him the likeliest because the Pistons are actively trying not to win. As a 3-point specialist and a wing player in a league that loves both, Bogdanovic is in high demand and the Pistons know it, which has increased their asking price to a level that no one is interested in paying...yet.

Below him are a number of players linked to the Lakers, too. Kyle Kuzma is someone who the Lakers have not only inquired about but also someone who sounds like they want to come back to Southern California. Turner was an aforementioned player who could perhaps be had once again depending on his negotiation talks with the Pacers. The links to Jordan Clarkson are in the very distant past but did exist at one point.

And then there’s obviously Russell Westbrook, whose name comes in fifth on this list. If this list was done heading into the season, Russ certainly would have been much higher on this list and very likely in the top spot. It speaks to him making himself a less toxic asset and the Lakers lack of willingness to make a deal that he has slipped down the list.

