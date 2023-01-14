Discussion Thread for Non Lakers game: Weekend of January 14th and 15th

Happy Basketball weekend everyone! Hope you are doing well and your week has been good. If it has or hasn’t lets enjoy this weekend’s games together! Here is this weekend’s slate of games.

January 14th

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat at 1:00PM ET on ABC

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

January 15th

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons at 1:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers 3:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls at 3:30 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets at 6:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET

All these games are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

Games I am interested in watching are the 76ers when they take on the Jazz. Haven’t seen much of Embiid outside of highlights so it should be fun to watch him. Knicks versus the Pistons should be interesting to watch if not for the possible Bojan and Reddish trade options for the Lakers. Can Reddish slow down a scorer like Bojan or will Bojan shoot the lights out? Bulls versus Warriors is probably the last Non Lakers game I will watch on the weekend before the Lakers versus 76ers on Sunday night. Nice clash of styles for the Bulls and Warriors and we will see if injuries play a role in deciding the game.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter.

You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.