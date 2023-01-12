Will Thomas Bryant’s hot streak continue against the Mavericks?

The Lakers saw their winning streak snapped in Denver on Monday but after a handful of days off, Thursday represents a chance to start another. It’ll be a difficult task to do as much with the Mavericks and one of the league’s best players in Luka Doncic entering Crypto.com Arena.

There are ways, though, the Lakers could take advantage of Dallas.

DraftKing odds

One of the brightest stars of the Lakers winning streak was Thomas Bryant, who has been a pleasant surprise for much of the season. Bryant has come into his own in recent weeks and established himself as an energetic force.

He’s set to come up against a Mavs team that isn’t the greatest rebounding side. Over the last month, Dallas ranks 25th in rebound percentage and 20th in opponent rebounds per game.

Bryant, meanwhile, comes into the night having managed double-digit rebounds in five of his last six games and nine times in his last 13 games. Over that span, he’s averaging 10.5 rebounds.

According to our friends at DraftKings, Bryant’s over/under for rebounds at 9.5. I’m comfortable riding the wave and betting on Bryant to continue his hot streak. We’ve had success doing that this season and there’s no reason to believe Bryant is going to slow down.

If you’re feeling ambitious or want a different angle, his points + rebounds + assists is set at 28.5, which is right in line with what he’s averaged over the last 13 games. You could also bet on him to make a 3-pointer, though he’s made just one of his last seven games and attempted only five.

Because of all that, it feels best to stick with the best option and rely on Bryant to continue getting boards. Take the over on 9.5 rebounds and hope he continues to feast.

