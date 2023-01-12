LeBron James leads in NBA All-Star Game voting after second returns

In the second return of NBA All-Star Game voting, LeBron James remains the leading vote-getter not just in the Western Conference but the league as a whole. James led the league in votes in the first returns as well.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant continue to lead in the NBA’s second fan voting returns for the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/naVKXu2xot — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 12, 2023

James extended his lead from tens of thousands of votes to hundreds of thousands of votes. James is now far and away the leader in votes in the conference and looks primed to be captain once again.

Interestingly, Anthony Davis also is in line to be a starter again. He’s maintaining a narrow edge over Zion Williamson, one that actually shrunk marginally since the last returns.

Austin Reaves, who was in the top 10 in backcourt voting in the first returns, remained in ninth in this return and actually closed the gap to Devin Booker ahead of him. He obviously is miles away from actually starting with media and player votes also factoring in and him being nowhere near the top-two, but still it’s hilarious.

Russell Westbrook also stayed in sixth in voting in the backcourt. He lost a fair amount of ground to Klay Thompson above him and

There will be a handful of “3-for-1 Days” with votes counting for three times on Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20. Unlike previous years, fans cannot vote on Twitter, which means you have to fill out an actual ballot online, which can be found here.

The All-Star game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Voting ends on Jan. 21 with starters announced Jan. 26 and the reserves will be announced Feb. 2.

