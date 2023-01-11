Lakers Trade Rumors: All the latest on Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and more

It’s a new year but the amount of rumors stay the same when it comes to the Lakers and the trade deadline as Russell Westbrook could be on his way out and Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and others could be on their way to Los Angeles.

While everything around the globe might change year over year, the Lakers remain at or near the center of the trade deadline rumors never does. Despite spending the beginning of the season recovering from a slow start and being outside of the playoff picture looking in, so much of the reports center on whether the Lakers with part with their two first round draft picks to try to make a playoff push with LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing at high levels.

The trade deadline this season is Thursday, Feb. 9 at 12 p.m. As noted by the lack of trades not just with the Lakers but across the NBA in the opening months of the season, much of the league has been in wait-and-see mode with the play-in tournament leading to teams keeping their options open later in the year.

Any number of players have been linked to the Lakers throughout the last nine months with no two players coming up more frequently than Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. The Pacers and Lakers have been close to a deal at times but it seems like that trade could be one left in the past.

Instead, the team has circled around Bojan Bogdanovic and others as they look at potential deals. And Russell Westbrook may not be the only one potentially on his way out as Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn have been reportedly shopped around as well as both are amidst underwhelming seasons.

Below, we’ll be continually updating you on the latest reports and rumors regarding the Lakers and the trade deadline. Bookmark this page if you want to stay up-to-date and keep checking in to make sure you receive the latest news.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.