Halfway through the season, the Lakers have given themselves a real chance

Sitting at 19-22, the Lakers have officially reached the halfway point of what has already been a rollercoaster of a season.

After tumbling out of the gates with their 2-10 start, the team has impressively rebounded of late, and in the process, thrust themselves back into playoff contention. As of this article, the team is just a game out of the play-in and only four out of preserving a home-court advantage within a potential first round series.

Although they were initially left for dead, the Lakers are very much still alive and kicking. However, if the team plans to propel themselves further in the standings and beyond, it will be up to their front office to prove they also possess a pulse.

With less than a month away before the trade deadline, there will undoubtedly continue to be much reporting and buzz surrounding the club’s internal discussions in whether or not this year — and this team — is worth pushing their chips in for.

There are ultimately multiple roads the team’s braintrust could look to take. The Lakers’ long discussed first-round picks could be packaged in a single deal, most likely attached with Russell Westbrook’s contract, in order to yield a notable player or two. The picks could be broken up and used in separate trades in order to add some much needed depth and shooting. There is also the chance the team simply adds around the margins courtesy of their multiple second-rounders and expiring contracts,

Whichever avenue the team decides to take between now and February 9th, expect plenty more of news on the matter. This brings us to today’s episode.

On this edition of Talk-O-Tuesday, hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla discussed whether or not the Lakers’ resurgence and a surprisingly open Western Conference will force the front office’s hands in finally making a deal.

The duo also run down the CVS receipt that is the team’s injury report, including the encouraging reporting on Anthony Davis’ eventual return.

