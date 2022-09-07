Patrick Beverley trolls LeBron James, Anthony Davis over missing playoffs

Just because Patrick Beverley is a Laker does not mean his fellow teammates are off-limits yet from his trolling. On the same day that PatBev took some shots at the Clippers, he later lobbed some friendly jabs in the way of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

In an interview with Spectrum SportsNet after his introductory press conference, Patrick Beverley was asked about playing with LeBron and AD and had an on-brand response, cutting off the question and noting they’d be playing with him because “I made the playoffs last year. They didn’t.”

"I know what it feels to be a #Laker and a Clipper, I've been on both sides, and I like it over here a little bit better." - @patbev21 talks to @Mike_Bresnahan about joining the #purpleandgold. pic.twitter.com/FNfJpaXFmI — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 6, 2022

It’s probably not even fair to say this is joking from PatBev because he’s crazy and self-confident enough to believe everything he says. In reality, that level of self-confidence has kept him not just in the league but as part of winning teams that, as he pointed out, make the playoffs.

At the same time, the Lakers could use some of this self-confidence and bravado and swagger. Last season, the team had confidence, but it was wildly misplaced and they didn’t have nearly the talent nor work ethic to match that confidence.

For all the criticisms people may have about him, you can’t criticize PatBev’s work ethic and that will be a drastic improvement for the team this season. It seems like a small thing but those small things were the difference in a lot of big ways for the Lakers last season.

There’s also value in having a guy like PatBev who isn’t afraid to challenge guys like LeBron and AD. While the jokes about the postseason are what they are, having someone willing to hold them accountable on the court is valuable, too.

In that sense, there’s a lot of value PatBev can bring to the team and a lot of it is evidenced in that video and answer, even if it also included some top-level trolling, too.

