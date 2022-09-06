Russell Westbrook showed up to greet new Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley and it was really weird

The Los Angeles Lakers officially introduced new trade acquisition Patrick Beverley as a member of the team on Tuesday, and as they did so, there was an unexpected guest: 2017 NBA MVP and somehow still current Laker, Russell Westbrook.

While we knew that Westbrook and Beverley had at least talked since the latter was acquired in a trade almost two weeks ago, it was still a bit of a surprise that Westbrook was in attendance to welcome his old nemesis and (at least for now) current teammate. It was about as strange and surreal as you might expect, from Westbrook’s entrance, grinning to reporters with what can only be described as “yeah, I bet you thought I was gone” energy...

Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham have come in to watch and listen to Patrick Beverley’s introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/TKioCFVoPO — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 6, 2022

... to Beverley acknowledging the two will need to have “tough” conversations after a years-long feud that most recently bubbled up last year with Beverley calling Westbrook “trash” multiple times during a game while launching into exaggerated celebrations of his air balls.

Patrick Beverley says he’s excited to play with Russell Westbrook. He thinks the two complement each other well and will fit. He says he’s never played with someone who has the same grit and toughness as him. He also acknowledged they’ll have tough conversations at some point. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 6, 2022

To his credit, Beverley was very much trying to say all the right things:

Beverley said he was “super excited” to be a teammate of Russell Westbrook.



Said he admired Westbrook’s grit on the court and thinks they can play off each other well on the court.



Westbrook, btw, is here in attendance at Beverley’s introductory press conference. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) September 6, 2022

Pat Bev on why he thinks he and Russ will work — and life in L.A. as a Laker. pic.twitter.com/JWVtHwJ4TO — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) September 6, 2022

Patrick Beverley believes he and Russell Westbrook will be a backcourt to be reckoned with. He says he’s long wanted to play with Russ. Pat Bev was sweating from a workout during his presser and Russ tossed him a towel. Pat called it the “first dime” of the season from Russ. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 6, 2022

Russell Westbrook didn’t just watch Patrick Beverley’s press conference from the side. He made sure Pat Bev looked good, tossing him a towel to wipe his sweat from working out.



Pat Bev: “First dime of the year.”



Russ laughed. The Lakers point guards on the same page so far. pic.twitter.com/ruQHJlaFkU — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 6, 2022

I am frankly surprised that towel did not hit a reporter, who then ran it back for a layup, but I digress.

But seriously, Beverley and Westbrook’s completely stiff dap/hug as the former exited the room was a reminder that this is a very, very weird dynamic for everyone involved.

Pat Beverley and Russell Westbrook greeting each other after Pat’s press conference pic.twitter.com/p02AC9O1kh — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 6, 2022

It reminded many of another great moment in NBA rivals greeting each other:

But after watching that clip in slow motion multiple times, I am not positive Westbrook and Beverley even made eye contact a single time. Honestly, the only reason I can think of seeing a greeting between teammates that was more apparently awkward and forced than that is because of the recent viral clip the internet is convinced is Harry Styles spitting on his “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Chris Pine.

Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?? #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/V79mMi8CQs — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 6, 2022

So hey, I guess this moment could have gone worse, right? At least no one pulled Styles/Rondo. For the Lakers these days, that qualifies as good news.

For now, there are just a few more weeks til training camp, when we’ll find out if these two are actually going to play together. But if Westbrook is ultimately traded, at least we’ll always have that sweaty first (and possibly only) dime.

