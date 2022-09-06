 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patrick Beverley says he gets more respect in LA for playing for Lakers than Clippers

It took Patrick Beverley all of one press conference to stoke the flames between the Lakers and Clippers in the battle of Los Angeles.

One of the best ways to endear yourself to modern Lakers fans is to bury one of the team’s rivals in either the Celtics or Clippers. Newly-acquired Laker Patrick Beverley, an expert in pandering, needed one press conference to accomplish that task.

On Tuesday, Beverley was officially introduced as a Laker and officially became a Laker at the same time by slandering the Clippers.

If you thought Beverley was going to have any type of loyalty toward the Clippers, you must not be familiar with his game. This isn’t necessarily a slight at PatBev, but more of an observation of his personality. When he’s your teammate, he’s fiercely loyal. When he’s not on your team, there are probably different adjectives fans would use to describe him.

PatBev was asked about his reputation as someone people love playing with and hate playing against.

Even for as much of a villain role as PatBev has played in his career and, specifically, against the Lakers, it’s not hard to see how he will quickly become a fan favorite for the purple and gold. Every stop Beverley has had, he’s endeared himself to the fans both in the way he plays and the quotes he gives and the Lakers aren’t going to be any different.

When it comes to his specific quotes about being a Laker vs. being a Clipper, it’s one of the unspoken things that PatBev simply said aloud. No matter how much better the Clippers may be as a team or how much better run they may be as an organization, Los Angeles is always going to be a Lakers town.

There is a foundation of over 30 years of success from the Lakers before the Clippers ever truly became relevant. And even in the recent span when the Clippers have been the more relevant side, the Lakers have more titles.

Being a Laker carries a different weight than being a Clipper. It’s the facts even if it’s a hard pill to swallow. PatBev is speaking the truth, and he’s earning kudos from the Lakers fans in the process.

