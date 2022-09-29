DeMar DeRozan can’t stop talking about the Lakers

There are few sagas that have been relived as much and as willfully as DeMar DeRozan’s failed quest to join the Lakers in the summer of 2021. It’s one that has been retold countless, a story of how DeMar wanted to come to the Lakers, LeBron seemingly expressed interest in him being a Laker, the Lakers at one point wanted him to become a Laker and, yet, he did not become a Laker.

At first and in a vacuum, it was an interesting story to retell. But over a year and countless recollections later, it’s kind of just relitigating something that doesn’t need to be relitigated. And thus, DeMar won’t stop talking about it, the latest time on an episode of JJ Redick’s The Old Man and The Three podcast.

“To my knowledge, I thought it was a done deal.” DeMar DeRozan really thought he was going to be a Laker.



Watch the full episode with @jj_redick and @talter: https://t.co/iFQ3jKqn9N pic.twitter.com/SV73O5jdyy — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) September 29, 2022

Back in November of last year in a post in which DeMar told Chris Haynes it was a “done deal” that he was joining the Lakers (sound familiar?), I compiled a list of all the times DeMar talked about the Lakers and, most specifically, how much he wanted to play for the team.

Here’s that list again:

Since publishing that extensive list, DeMar has talked about what level of pay cut he would have actually taken to join the Lakers on top of this post. So, for those keeping track, that is five times DeRozan has spoken about wanting to join the Lakers last year and not being able to, so you can understand the exhaustion of the narrative.

There is no argument that needs to continue to be made. Check any of those previous four posts in the last calendar year to see more fleshed-out arguments. It’s just exhausting at this point. It didn’t happen, maybe it should have or maybe it shouldn’t. A year later is too long to keep relitigating it.

Just let it go.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.