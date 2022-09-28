LeBron James reveals the three teammates he previously hated most as opponents

The acquisition of Patrick Beverley this offseason for the Lakers was one of the most surprising in recent memory given how much he’d been viewed as an enemy of the franchise in recent seasons. Not only did he previously play across the city for the Clippers but last season, he played for a Timberwolves team that was quite vocal as they defeated the Lakers late last season.

Individually, Beverley has had some notable moments squaring off one-on-one against LeBron, including a memorable game-sealing block on Christmas Day in 2019. In an interview with Spectrum SportsNet during media day on Monday, LeBron revealed that PatBev is one of the three most-hated opponents he’s matched up against that have then become teammates.

There’s three guys, now three, that I hated playing against, and then I became their teammate and I love them. Kendrick Perkins. Hated him in Boston, I still hate Boston, don’t get that twisted, we all hate Boston. (James Worthy: yes we do) Number two was Lance Stephenson, who became my teammate here. And now, Patrick Beverley. And to be able to have him here, when you talk about every single night, we’re going to compete, that energy is going to come from Pat Bev. Because you can’t look at a guy like that and see the way that he competes on a nightly basis and be half-assing it. It’s impossible. So for him to bring that energy, that toughness, and a guy that’s been in the postseason every year of his career. So he’s all about winning which I am, and which this franchise is.

As much as fans may have disliked PatBev in recent seasons, nothing comes close to the battles between LeBron and Lance. Only one rival of LeBron’s blew into his ear and it wasn’t PatBev.

Stephenson’s time alongside LeBron didn’t end all that well. Kendrick Perkins’ one-and-a-half seasons with LeBron led to two Finals trips, but Perk was, uh, hardly a factor in either of those.

PatBev is probably the most effective role player of the three that LeBron has played with of the three. He’s certainly bringing a mentality that neither other player had as he’s a one-of-one.

In many ways, it’s similar to some of the situations Kobe Bryant had with Ron Artest and Matt Barnes. Both pushed the buttons of Kobe as opponents before joining forces, the former having a very successful first season in Los Angeles.

Here’s to LeBron, PatBev and the Lakers having a similarly successful meeting of the minds this season after a disastrous 2021-22 season.

