Film Study: Breaking down Matt Ryan’s shooting ability

As the Lakers begin training camp, their roster is starting to look more solidified. Outside of a potential Russell Westbrook trade — which may end up going all the way to the trade deadline at this point — all the pieces are starting to fall into place.

Still, one need remains sticking out like the proverbial sore thumb:

Shooting.

Accordingly, the Lakers signed former Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics player Matt Ryan.

Ryan, who spent nearly all of his minutes playing with the team’s G-League affiliates, the Grand Rapid Gold and Maine Celtics, respectively, is a large (6’7) wing, and certainly brings high-level shooting prowess.

Let's go through the film on his shooting ability:

Ryan’s key strength is crystal clear, but — like some of the Lakers’ other developmental projects — the question becomes can become competent enough at his weaknesses to truly see playing time. That’s where the team will be relying heavily on arguably the top player development coach in the league in Phil Handy and newly acquired lead assistant coach Chris Jent.

At the least, it’s a low-risk, medium-reward move for the team that makes sense based on Ryan’s key strengths.

