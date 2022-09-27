The biggest takeaways from Lakers Media Day and the start of training camp

After a summer-long build-up, the Lakers can finally exhale. Their potentially combustible Media Day has come and gone. And although it was certainly awkward at points as expected, that initial sting of having to wear a smile after a gossip-filled offseason is over.

Beyond re-opening still fresh wounds, the day also provided valuable glimpses into many dynamics of the new-look team. Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham specifically were open with their assessment of the roster, and on-court expectations and even touched on the team’s willingness to trade their highly publicized first-round picks.

For Russell Westbrook, who was the center of the attention on Monday due to rampant trade rumors heading into interviews, he avoided adding fuel to the fire as he continued to at least outwardly say the right things. His teammates likewise promoted goodwill and excitement for what Westbrook can do with a clean slate.

On Tuesday, the team finally hit the practice court again, officially kicking off training camp ahead of the first preseason contest next week.

Between encouraging quotes, snippets of a healthy(!) Kendrick Nunn and Ham reportedly already getting his group to “buy in,” the Lakers — for at least two days — seem to be on the same page. This brings us to today’s episode.

On this edition of Talk-O-Tuesday, our hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla recap the team’s buzzy last few days and handed out their biggest takeaways.

The duo also spend some more time discussing Westbrook’s role with the team going forward, and whether they are more optimistic about his chances at a bounce-back year. Later, the Alex’s reveal what questions they still have heading into the season and why Nunn might end up being an x-factor both on and off the court.

