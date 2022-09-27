Lakers announce coaching staff for 2022-23 season

As training camp opened on Tuesday for the Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 season, the team announced the inaugural coaching staff under first-year head coach Darvin Ham. Phil Handy was the noteworthy holdover from the previous staff while Handy added other assistants from across the league to his staff.

The Lakers have announced their coaching staff.



Chris Jent, Jordan Ott, J.D. DuBois, Schuyler Rimmer and Zach Peterson join Ham, Handy, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek pic.twitter.com/lt08jQBz2j — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) September 27, 2022

Perhaps the most notable aspect of this is one name that is not included in Rasheed Wallace. Months ago when Ham was introduced as head coach, Wallace’s name was reported as someone who was effectively a foregone conclusion to be joining the staff. But the reports slowed, more water was thrown on the fire and it became less and less likely, culminating in his absence from today’s announcement.

There are also a number of coaches who were already rumored to be joining the staff that were confirmed with this release. Jordan Ott came over from the Nets where he was an offensive coordinator of sorts for Steve Nash. Chris Jent comes over from Atlanta where he and Ham spent a season together. Schuyler Rimmer was in Milwaukee with Ham where he was a player development coach.

As expected when any new coach comes in, it’s a nearly complete turnover of staff with the main notable exception in Handy. After Ham was hired, one of his first missions was retaining Handy, who is one of the most well-respected assistants in the league. Previously in the summer during the Lakers coaching search, Handy had expressed a desire to become a head coach but without an opening and an interest around the league, Handy opted to remain with the Lakers heading into this season.

The Lakers are also retaining Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek from Frank Vogel’s staff.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.