Kendrick Nunn is cleared for training camp, Troy Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV limited to non-contact drills

Lakers fans finally got the news they’ve been waiting for all offseason at media day.

Kendrick Nunn is fully cleared to participate in training camp, both in non-contact and contact drills. The 27-year-old guard, who missed the entirety of the 2021-22 regular season (he did suit up in the preseason, in case you forgot) is ready to go in his second season with the Lakers after a summer of uncertainty.

Alongside the Nunn update, Rob Pelinka also revealed that Troy Brown Jr. will “probably do mostly non-contact drills for at least the next week or so” because of a back issue. Fellow free-agent signee Lonnie Walker IV will similarly be restricted to non-contact drills as he deals with a minor ankle injury. The Lakers are also currently without Dennis Schröder, who has some visa paperwork to process before re-entering the United States. Schröder was most recently in Germany representing his home country and winning a bronze medal at EuroBasket 2022.

While the Lakers are without a few of their rotation players, they signed two wings to their training camp roster: Dwayne Bacon and Matt Ryan. Bacon, who last played for the Orlando Magic, was reportedly part of a free-agent workout the Lakers conducted after signing Schröder. Ryan ended last season with the Celtics on a two-way contract and appeared in one NBA game. He played 12 contests with the Grand Rapids Gold in the G League, however; he averaged 12.1 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent on twos, 38.0 percent on threes, and 92.9 percent from the foul line.

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed guard Dwayne Bacon and forward Matt Ryan pic.twitter.com/3qx4edTvLr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 27, 2022

After waiving Fabian White, the Lakers’ training camp roster now stands at the full 20. There are 14 players on NBA contracts, plus two two-ways (Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider) and two Exhibit 10 contracts (Jay Huff and Javante McCoy) in addition to the two new signees.

