Previewing an awkward Lakers media day

The Lakers navigated the entire summer with a sense of something yet to come, particularly when it came to Russell Westbrook. But that inevitably never came true and the Lakers head into Monday’s media day in an awkward situation of having to explain a summer of attempted trades.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, I’m joined by Raj Chipalu to preview Monday’s media day and the questions they’ll have to navigate. For one, the general idea that Westbrook is on the team is a wonder considering how he ended the season and how hard the team tried to trade him as well.

Because of all of those unsuccessful attempts at trades, general manager Rob Pelinka will also have to answer some questions about his failures to improve the team as he vowed to do earlier in the offseason. While there is still time to do so, this summer has been far less than ideal to say the least.

All of this overshadows Darvin Ham’s first media day as a head coach. It also makes his job significantly more difficult without having a complete or final roster. On top of that, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will surely provide noteworthy commentary that’ll be overshadowed.

We discuss all that and more, including a new potential trade partner for Westbrook as well.

You can listen to all that and more on our latest episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude. And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.