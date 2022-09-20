LeBron James has accepted his fate and joined the bald fraternity of the NBA

BREAKING NEWS!

No, sorry, it’s not a trade involving Russell Westbrook.

Instead, we bring news that LeBron James has finally thrown in the towel. Not on his career, but in the barbershop, as he has seemingly shaved his entire head according to this picture he posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

So does that mean that LeBron is finally following the same exact path of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant by going completely bald after years of trying to keep that hairline from its constant retreat?

Well, not exactly.

He also posted a video of himself completely bald during the 2017 offseason before his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Obviously, once the season started, LeBron had his normal head of hair as he has had for about a decade now.

However, that post from 2017 came in June, nearly 3 months before media day and training camp of that 2017-18 season kicked off. The complete shave early in the offseason could be a routine LeBron has adopted in the past decade as some sort of calculated system to have his hair looking as good as it can for the full season.

But 3 months before media day is far different than six days before media day. Will we really have to adjust our eyes to a brand new, bald LeBron James? It seems we will... unless...

If you look at the top of his head, the lighting around it looks a little funny.

Is this just one of the millions of filters we have in this day and age? One that can show you what you look like when you’re bald? We all know that when LeBron isn’t power-brokering in the NBA, he’s a pretty big goofball, so maybe this is just a little prank of his as he gets ready for the mini-camp he will lead with the Lakers roster later in the week. If it is, I’m sure Lakers fans will enjoy it more than the last joke he played on us below.

I’m out for the season officially. ‍♂️. See y’all in the fall. ✌ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2022

But maybe this is real and we are actually getting LeBald for his 20th individual season in the Association. If so, I say good on LeBron for making the plunge into baldness and changing his appearance to whatever makes him happy. And if he’s joking? Well, good on him for never, ever, EVER giving up on his hair, I guess!

