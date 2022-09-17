Isaiah Thomas denies participating in free agent workout for Lakers

Earlier on Saturday, Michael Scotto of Hoopshype broke the news that the Los Angeles Lakers had finally realized they’re a little short on wings, and had thus brought in in free agents Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni and Shabazz Muhammad for workouts recently. Shortly afterwards, he followed that up with another report that Isaiah Thomas, Armoni Brooks, Sharife Cooper and Mychal Mulder had also worked out for the team.

Normally this would be pretty standard, dead days of the offseason news as teams look to fill out their final roster spots. The one complication in this specific case? Thomas soon took to Twitter to deny he ever participated in such a workout:

No I didn’t workout for the lakers!!!! What SOURCE told you that?? Smh https://t.co/KY0mOZgY2j — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 17, 2022

That makes sense in some ways, because the Lakers have already had Isaiah Thomas on their team twice with Rob Pelinka as general manager, once when they traded for his contract to clear cap space for LeBron James in 2018, and once on a 10-day contract while the team was ravaged by health and safety protocols absences last season. It would be pretty weird if they needed to see him in an open gym setting to evaluate what he could or couldn’t bring at this point.

Still, this is the team that has hosted approximately 97 workouts and recruiting dinners for Darren Collison, so who knows. Maybe Pelinka just really loves watching tiny guards play. It would certainly explain why the Lakers continue to sign so many.

But I digress. I tried to think about possible reasons for literally anyone to lie about an Isaiah Thomas September free agent workout in 2022 and now my brain hurts, so we’ll just chalk this up to Schrodinger’s workout, since it’s unlikely to mean much of anything either way.

All that aside, do any of these names excite you at all for the team’s final open training roster spot? Feel free to sound off in the comments below.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.