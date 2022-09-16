Lakers reportedly agree to one-year deal with Dennis Schröder

In their most impressive example of running it back yet, the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a deal with point guard Dennis Schröder, as first reported by longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. Schröder played with the Lakers in the 2020-21 season.

Dennis Schroder has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Lakers, @PrioritySports CEO Mark Bartelstein tells @TheSteinLine.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 16, 2022

Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources said. https://t.co/SIN6gcULEG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2022

Schroder has made the playoffs in seven of his nine NBA seasons – including 2020-21 Lakers stint – and brings additional guard depth and competitiveness. The 28-year-old has had impressive semifinals run for Germany at EuroBasket, averaging 21.6 points and 7.3 assists. https://t.co/SIN6gcUdP8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2022

After leaving the Lakers a bit unceremoniously, Schröder played in both Boston and Houston last season, averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. At Eurobasket with Germany this summer, Schröder played seven games and averaged 21.6 points, 7.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

In those games, he shot just 43.1% from the field, but while attempting seven 3-pointers per game. He also converted 52.7% of his two-pointers and shot 91.2% from the free throw line to help lead Germany to the semi-finals.

The Lakers not only flirted with the idea of bringing Schröder back at last season’s trade deadline, they reportedly offered a pair of second-round draft picks to Boston for him. This summer, Schröder and the Lakers have circled one another a bit leading up to his reported signing.

Some context to Dennis Schroeder returning to the Lakers —he played for Darvin Ham in Atlanta and has been talking to LA for months. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 16, 2022

With Schröder on the roster, the Lakers are now up to three point guards with Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley as well...which feels like about one point guard too many. Although nothing appears imminent based on the lack of rumors in recent weeks, the signing of Schröder would make it much easier from a roster-building standpoint to trade Russ and still have depth in the backcourt.

Theoretically.

Schröder, though, is a known commodity to Lakers fans. While his production waned at times in the covid-shortened season, he was valuable, just maybe not $84 million worth of value. His poor play in the playoffs left a sour taste in the mouths, he was still a positive player throughout the year and having him return as a bench option — a role he won Sixth Man of the Year in before — makes sense for both sides.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.