The Lakers have reportedly hired a new scout

The Lakers have yet to officially finalize their coaching staff (or roster, hopefully) for the upcoming season, though we do have some reports on who won’t be around from Frank Vogel’s third and final season in Los Angeles.

But there does appear to be a new addition to the front office, at least. The Lakers have reportedly brought on former Duke star Daniel Ewing as a scout, as announced by Ewing himself on Twitter.

Ewing isn’t a stranger to Los Angeles pro basketball, having been drafted by the Clippers in 2005. He played the entirety of his two-year NBA career with L.A.’s other team and is probably best known as the rookie defensive sub coach Mike Dunleavy brought on at the end of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals as the Clippers nonetheless conceded a game-tying three to Raja Bell, eventually losing in double overtime. Honestly, Lakers fans can relate to being the victim of Phoenix Suns late-game threes, especially in 2006.

After two years with the Clippers, Ewing was waived and headed overseas, where he played for 12 seasons in Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Turkey, France, Lithuania, Israel, Argentina, and then Romania. It’s interesting that the Lakers haven’t had a substantial international presence on their roster in recent seasons; even players like Marc Gasol and Dennis Schröder were established in the NBA before arriving in Los Angeles — the Lakers had a few international rookies in the late 2010s with Ivica Zubac, Isaac Bonga, and Marcelo Huertas, but none since 2018. Perhaps Ewing is a way to tap into the overseas market given his decade-plus of playing experience outside of the United States.

Scouts may be relatively anonymous throughout the NBA, but this is an area of basketball operations that the Lakers and their fans take particular pride in; it’s where Jesse and Joey Buss have cut their teeth. And it might be worth making a mental note of Ewing’s name for the future. After all, Frank Vogel was a scout for the Lakers in 2005-06 before returning years later to become the team’s head coach.

