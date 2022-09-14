If Russell Westbrook isn’t traded, should the Lakers send him home?

Through all the ups and downs of the relationship between the Lakers and Russell Westbrook — from the end of the season, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis seemingly separating themselves from him on the bench, to Westbrook’s less than ideal post-season exit interview, to the constant rumors over the summer of Westbrook’s departure — it looks increasingly likely that their tenuous partnership will continue into, at least, the team’s pre-season.

Although that may not be music to many fan’s ears (or at least not music you would prefer to hear), the next question becomes if it makes any sense to just send Westbrook home and not have him be a part of the team; addition by subtraction if you will.

I explored that topic in my latest video:

However you feel about Westbrook and the Lakers’ situation — and mind you, the Los Angeles native may still very well be traded at any point, with the Lakers not so discretely shopping him while also trying to play the public relations game of saying they’re happy to have him around — the “send him home” option is the nuclear one that hurts all parties when a more middle-ground approach is needed.

