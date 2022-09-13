What should the Lakers’ starting lineup be if the roster is a finished product?

As Darvin Ham has no doubt already learned, many challenges come with being a first-time head coach.

Ham’s first order of business among the several items he will have to address on his to-do list will likely be to put out any pre-existing fires left behind from the Lakers’ woeful season, as well as prevent future oneToting. In order to prevent the latter, Ham will immediately have to be both delicate and firm when determining his starting lineup come opening night, especially if the roster as currently constructed is the final product.

Ham’s most difficult choices will likely concern the team’s backcourt, and specifically, where Russell Westbrook falls within the team's hierarchy as starter or reserve.

Ham could easily opt to give Westbrook the nod as a sign of confidence or goodwill. This attempt may go a long way in repairing any fractures between Westbrook and the players remaining from last season. Or Ham may set a precedent from day one that other players, such as Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, and Kendrick Nunn, are more deserving and better fits alongside the team’s star duo.

Both approaches ultimately possess a chance of backfiring, but so do many of the daily decisions Ham will have to navigate in his first year on the job. What he does with the starting lineup from the onset arguably may be the most important. This brings us to today’s episode.

On this edition of Talk-O-Tuesday, hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla discuss whether we should read into Westbrook putting his Brentwood home on the market as potential foreshadowing, the different variations of the Lakers’ starting lineup Ham may be considering, and then react to Zach Lowe’s recent comments regarding what five-man group he’s currently hearing is in line to start.

Later the Alex’s share which configurations they would choose on opening night if they were Ham, and how those choices could differentiate from what the official group ultimately will be.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.