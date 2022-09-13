Russell Westbrook lists Brentwood home for sale at nearly $30 million

Russell Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains up in the air even as the season nears its start. Fair or foul, more fuel has been added to that uncertain fire with the latest news tied to his home in the Los Angeles area.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Westbrook listed his Brentwood home for sale. After purchasing the home for just under $20 million in 2018, Russ listed the house for $29 million.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has listed his home in the city's Brentwood area for $29.995 million. https://t.co/10qpAcSBfA — WSJ Real Estate (@WSJRealEstate) September 13, 2022

For those with some spare pocket change, the house is over 13,000 square feet, was built in 2018, and has six bedrooms. It also has a gym, a movie theater, a bar, and a wine room.

Could he be listing it because he’s set to make somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million on this listing? Probably! Is that narrative nearly as fun as the idea that his days in the purple and gold are numbered and he’s selling the property to get ahead of things now before departing the franchise? No!

Although decades ago a player listing their house was a precursor to a trade or a player leaving town, in 2022 that is no longer the case. For example, LeBron James listed an LA home last year and hasn’t shown any signs of leaving the franchise in the coming years.

At the same time, Russ is not oblivious to his situation. Hiring Jeff Schwartz as his agent this summer was all the indication needed on that front. Listing his house, though, is not a sign of that. Not in 2022 and not when so much money is set to be made on it.

But what if it was...

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.