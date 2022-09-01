Does making a deal with the Knicks and Jazz make sense for the Lakers?

Although the calendar is about to turn to September, where soon training camps around the league will commence, the Lakers and Russell Westbrook still find themselves tied at the hip and without a clear resolution to their ongoing impasse.

Both sides have made it apparent that a separation would be for the best. However, the only actual traction that has been made on that front has mostly come via leaks and reports regarding potential trade scenarios.

The latest that circulated around social media channels on Wednesday revolved around the Lakers possibly slotting in as the third team to help facilitate the New York Knicks’ much publicized pursuit of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

For transparency, there is no report that has outwardly stated the Lakers having such interest in serving as the third team nor either of the other teams wanting their involvement in the first place. But as Eric Pincus outlined in his most recent piece, the math and pieces involved if all parties agree to do business, does actually make considerable sense.

Essentially, a theoretical deal could see the Lakers send out Westbrook and potentially just one of their first rounders, in exchange for Evan Fournier, Bojan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish.

The return may not be as sexy as the previous reported Westbrook destinations, but does in theory, check multiple boxes such as shoring up the team’s perimeter shooting as well as a acquiring a moldable wing-defender in Reddish that they can help develop.

Is this the deal the Lakers finally pull the trigger on? The answer brings us to today’s episode.

On this week’s edition of “Talk-O-Tuesday” (on a Wednesday) our hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla recapped the latest roundup of trade rumors before diving into what they think of the aforementioned package of Jazz and Knicks players.

The duo also discuss one of the now known Pacers’ Westbrook proposals, and later, circle back to the Lakers’ continued stance to hold onto their first round picks and whether or not their own opinions have changed on that front as the summer comes to a close.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.

https://sided.co/alexpadilla86/which-package-do-you-prefer-in-return-for-russell-westbrook