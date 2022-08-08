Lakers unveil new Classic Edition jerseys and they’re gorgeous

While the Lakers haven’t had a ton of success on the court in recent seasons, they’ve been knocking it out of the park when it comes to new jersey designs. By simply turning back the clock and honoring their past, the Lakers have unveiled some truly great jerseys over the last couple of years.

On Monday, they did it once again by announcing their new Classic Edition jerseys for the upcoming season.

Following the success of last year’s jerseys — accented by the blue from the franchise’s Minneapolis era — the Lakers have gone even further in that direction. The MPLS jerseys have always been absolutely gorgeous and every version of them that the Lakers want to trot out is going to look great.

When the team will wear those jerseys remains up in the air, but they’re going to look great in them whenever it happens. The Lakers have celebrated retired legends with new threads in recent years, creating jerseys in honor of Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Shaq as well as one honoring every championship iteration of the team last year.

The light blue and yellow combination on these jerseys in particular is a fan favorite and one of the best color schemes in the league in my completely unbiased opinion. The Lakers kept it simple by making a modern look out of an old-school jersey and the result is a total success.

This colorway will unquestionably be a hot seller this season, especially if a certain point guard from Brooklyn joins the team as well.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.