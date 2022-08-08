Reliving Ron Artest’s game-winner against the Phoenix Suns

Outside of a small handful of various reports about LeBron James’ looming extension or likely briefly-discussed three-team trades, the Lakers news is at a minimum as we head to the dead center of the dog days of the offseason.

With that in mind, let’s take a look to the past and one of the more memorable moments and plays of the back-to-back title teams from 2008 until 2010. Game 5 of the 2010 Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns featured a Ron Artest game-winner that has lived on in the minds of Lakers fans ever since.

On today’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, I go solo and rewatch the game that ended with Artest’s game-winner. After such a miserable season this year, it was a joy to go back and watch a successful Lakers team for a change.

Games like this one are lost treasures, ones remembered for a specific moment with many other great moments throughout. For one, it’s always a pleasure to watch vintage Kobe Bryant and he was in dominant form. Coming into the game, he had scored 30 points in eight of his last nine games and did it again in this one.

The Steve Nash Suns were a worthy foe and one that gave this Lakers team all it could handle throughout this entire series. Ultimately, though, Artest, Bryant and the Lakers had enough to get the job done, sometimes in spectacular fashion.

