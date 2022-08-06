Rumors Roundup: Lakers interested in Cam Reddish, optimism on a LeBron James extension

While all of the Lakers’ trade rumors this offseason have focused on Russell Westbrook, moving off of his $47 million isn’t their only goal. A familiar name could also be a target this offseason and is the focus of the latest reports and rumors.

Reddish remains of interest

While his NBA career has failed to blossom, the Lakers have remained interested in Cam Reddish throughout the years. Reddish came to Duke as a top high school prospect, but failed to live up to expectations there and has repeated that pattern in the NBA.

Nonetheless, the Lakers remain enticed in Reddish despite years of underperforming, most recently being tied to him by a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade. Last season, the Lakers nearly acquired Reddish as part of a blockbuster three-team trade talks between the Lakers, Knicks and Raptors at the time.

This report was also the one that mentioned a three-team trade involving Russell Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell. But the Lakers’ interest, as noted, goes all the way back to when Reddish was a Hawk. At the deadline, the Lakers nearly made a deal that would have landed them Reddish, but it never materialized.

It is a little bit odd that the Lakers are so actively pursuing someone who has struggled so mightily in the NBA, especially when it comes to their need for shooting and Reddish’s inability to knock down outside shots in his NBA career. But in their defense, the last player they targeted that they felt had been misused or miscast was Malik Monk, and that turned out great for the Lakers.

Latest on LeBron’s extension

The Lakers, LeBron and Rich Paul convened on Thursday in regards to his extension, the first day the two sides could legally negotiate a deal. While the talks were positive, they ended without a deal being agreed upon.

However, there doesn’t appear to be much cause for worry — at least yet — as Dave McMenamin of ESPN appeared on NBA Today on Friday and expressed reason for optimism for Lakers fans.

"All signs point toward both sides looking to extend their partnership together... I think both sides recognize that they can help one another get to their mutual goal."@mcten on where things stand between the Lakers & LeBron James on an extensionpic.twitter.com/WAWnX377eV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 6, 2022

The longer LeBron waits on an extension, the more likely it is he’s using that as leverage to get the Lakers to make a move to trade away Westbrook and almost certainly for Kyrie Irving. There have been few indications that LeBron is seriously considering leaving the franchise, but in the NBA, so much can change so fast.

Kuzma relives 2020 title

While Kyle Kuzma is no longer a Laker, he was a member of a title-winning team, giving him a special place in the hearts of Lakers fans forever.

He recently appeared on Draymond Green’s podcast and discussed the 2020 title inside the bubble, along with the pressure that comes with not just playing for the Lakers, but also playing alongside LeBron James.

“I’m on @KingJames' team… you don’t wanna let somebody down that cares so much about winning”@kylekuzma reflects on the Lakers 2020 championship pic.twitter.com/jjx9F7QsB7 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) August 5, 2022

The weight of those lofty expectations is often too much for players to bear. For all the faults Kuzma may have had and the frustrations he caused at times, he bore the weight of those expectations and competed at a high level inside the bubble, playing a vital role in the Lakers’ successful quest for another ring.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.