Film study: Is Patrick Beverley exactly what the doctor ordered for the Lakers?

The Lakers traded for Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverlye in exchange for wing Stanley Johnson and the once heralded Talen Horton-Tucker, who at the least will get a chance to develop with the ball in his hands outside of the highly pressurized environment of a Lebron-led Lakers team that tends to affect even the most talented of players (Brandon Ingram comes to mind).

The 34 year old Beverley is certainly a seasoned veteran with his fair share of battles against the Lakers, particularly in reigniting the Lakers and Clippers “Battle for Los Angeles” rivalry (I use that word extremely loosely). There’s only one true rival of the Lakers (hint: they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals last season).

The Beverley trade certainly reinforces the Lakers’ “win-now” mode with LeBron James’ window not getting any bigger and brings a proven and much-needed skillset to the Lakers. Let's go through the film to break down Beverley’s key strengths and what he adds to this Lakers team:

There’s certainly a case to be made that Beverley will be playing with the best superstar pairing he’s played alongside his entire career, and thus his commitment to embracing his role, key strengths, and thus impact will never be more magnified.

Beverley’s fit aligns very well on paper with this Lakers’ team — both on and off the court — and begs the question if he can become the x-factor on this year’s team. Only time will tell, and with training camp starting this month, we’ll find out soon enough.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, is a youth basketball coach at the U12 level and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. Combining his background in biomechanics, movement science, and learning science - he consults in a variety of sports including basketball on movement mechanics and skill acquisition. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC and analyzes the Lakers from a skills & medical perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.