What dominos still need to fall now that the Lakers have traded for Patrick Beverley?

Love him or hate him, Patrick Beverley will be a Laker this upcoming season. The trade, which will send Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to Utah, could prove to be significant on many levels.

For one, the team firmly addresses the holes in their backcourt defense with a guard who has historically made his living through hounding opposing ball-handlers and playing the villain for opposing fanbases.

Outside of the skills he brings to the table, the Lakers also open up an additional roster spot in the transaction as well as create more cap-space this upcoming summer due to Beverley’s expiring deal set to leave the books.

Beverley’s arrival also likely signals the team drifting even further apart from Russell Westbrook and his spot on the team going forward. Beyond the positional overlap, Beverley and Westbrook have also butted heads on multiple occasions throughout their careers.

The Lakers just traded Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson for Patrick Beverley.



Russell Westbrook is still in LA.



And Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook have BEEF https://t.co/Awz17jfXjf — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 25, 2022

Although there are plenty of examples of once enemies burying the hatchet when teammates, the overwhelming and growing amount of writing on the wall suggests that it is inevitable that Westbrook and the team go their separate ways.

With the heat in Brooklyn being brought down from a boil to a light simmer, it seems the Lakers’ options in finding their point-guard a new home are dwindling.

The long-discussed Buddy Hield/Myles Turner deal with the Pacers feels even more ripe for revisiting now. But outside of that prospect and being a potential third team in a larger Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks deal, the team may be coming to the realization that the next domino has to fall sooner rather than later. With Beverley’s arrival serving as that initial push.

