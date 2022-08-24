Film study: What Juan Toscano-Anderson brings to the squad

The Lakers signed former Golden State Warrior and fourth-year wing Juan Toscano-Anderson to a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal in free agency with hopes he can help bolster the team’s depth at the wing.

Of course, Toscano-Anderson brings a certain pedigree from the Warriors having been around their championship culture, organization, dedication, and superstars. Although his playing time was cut last season, there’s still more than enough film to see why general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ brain trust were willing to use a roster spot on him.

Let’s dive into it.

The potential to be a high-level contributor is certainly there as JTA brings a much-needed skillset to the team. At a minimum, his elite basketball IQ, effort level, and understanding of what it takes to win a championship will help this Lakers team.

But if everything breaks right for Toscano-Anderson, he could harness his understanding of how to play alongside superstars and the experience of playing in the highest-pressure situations to become a consistently impactful two-way player for the team.

As always, only time will tell if JTA pans out, but snagging a potentially solid role player on just a minimum deal is a savvy low-risk, high-reward move for the Lakers.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, is a youth basketball coach at the U12 level and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. Combining his background in biomechanics, movement science, and learning science - he consults in a variety of sports including basketball on movement mechanics and skill acquisition. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC and analyzes the Lakers from a skills & medical perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.