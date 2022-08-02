What does Russell Westbrook hiring a new agent mean for his chances at getting traded?

More than a month into one of the weirdest trade stalemates in recent memory, we are now left to wonder whether which agent Russell Westbrook hires might help the Lakers trade him. Welcome to August, everyone!

Now infamously, Westbrook’s former agent, Thad Foucher, let it be known to everyone that he advised his former client to try to make it work with the Lakers for a variety of, honestly, fair reasons.

Foucher, again, is no longer Westbrook’s agent.

So, if Westbrook disagreed so vehemently with his agent and believes an off-ball, defensive-minded role is beneath him, then it’s fair to wonder whether the new agent he hired will be working to improve the chances Westbrook gets moved whether by trade or via buyout.

Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports is one of the league’s foremost power brokers. If it’s a buyout Westbrook is looking for right away, Schwartz has plenty of experience:

Jeff Schwartz has a history of big money buyouts (Deron Williams, Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond, Kemba Walker). https://t.co/5USGHVmWkO — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) August 1, 2022

If Schwartz and Westbrook (like most everyone in the Lakers organization) believe a trade is best, then there are plenty of levers that can be pulled and more than enough pressure that can be applied. While the Lakers front office has continued to balk at moving both of their first rounders, yet another powerful voice in Rob Pelinka’s ear couldn’t possibly be a bad thing if a quick split is what you’re hoping for.

