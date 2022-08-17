Can the Lakers turn things around against the Clippers this year?

Although this season’s NBA schedule will not officially go public until Wednesday afternoon, more than a handful of games have already begun to leak out into the basketball stratosphere.

Of those contests that have slipped through the cracks include: multiple marquee matchups, holiday specials, rivalries renewed, etc. For fans of the Lakers in particular, they have also gotten their first glimpse at a few notable dates, as well as receiving the entire slate against a familiar foe.

As has been reported by a variety of outlets, the Lakers will tip-off the season against the reigning champions when they head to the bay to face-off with the Warriors. The other noteworthy contest that will reportedly transpire is the team continuing their Christmas Day tradition of playing basketball, this time, with a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

In terms of the hallway series with the Clippers, all four dates the teams will play head-to-head have also been announced.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will square off on following dates for 2022-23 NBA season:



Oct. 20 on TNT (Lakers home)

Nov. 9 on ESPN (Clippers home)

Jan. 24 on TNT (Lakers home)

April 5 on ESPN (Clippers home) — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 16, 2022

Beyond the sheer importance of winning in-division and conference games for playoff seeding purposes, the Lakers will also likely want to right the ship against a Clippers who has won 32 of their last 39 contests against the Lakers dating back to the 2012-13 season.

Regardless of who plays or who is on the roster, improving against the Clippers and the upper echelon of the Conference overall, will go a long way in helping the team take a step in the right direction this season. This brings us to today’s episode.

On this edition of Talk-O-Tuesday, hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla went through each of the leaked games the Lakers will reportedly play this season, then gave their predictions of the outcomes.

Later, the duo discussed the Clippers’ dominating record over the Lakers the past few seasons, whether or not they think that changes this year and what they’re looking forward to the most when the entire schedule is finally released.

