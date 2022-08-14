Is LeBron James a Los Angeles Lakers great?

LeBron James’ Lakers career has been a mixture of really high highs and frustrating lows. While much of the latter has not been his fault, the highs are directly tied to him, none more so than the title the franchise won in 2020.

Taking all that into account, does that add up to LeBron being a franchise great?

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, I’m joined by Raj Chipalu (@RajChipalu) to discuss a number of topics include the question above.

Before that, though, we discuss the Lakers games that have leaked so far. The Warriors will receive their rings on Opening Night against the purple and gold to kick off the season. Two nights later, the team will play the Clippers in their home opener.

The marquee game so far, though, will be the team’s Christmas Day match-up against the Dallas Mavericks. It’s a fresh match-up that will pit one of the game’s icons in LeBron against one of the brightest young stars in Luka Doncic.

Then, we discuss Richard Jefferson’s recent comments in which he said LeBron should not be considered a Lakers great. However, as actual Lakers fans, Raj and I give our thoughts as to why LeBron is a Lakers legend and will have his jersey retired by the franchise one day.

Most any player that leads the Lakers to a championship is going to be considered a legend. When it comes to LeBron specifically, the title he led the Lakers to and the context around it immediately lifted him to greatness status within the franchise in many fans eyes.

Add in MVP-level performances for the vast majority of his time in Los Angeles and you have a player that should be considered one of the best of the best for the Lakers.

