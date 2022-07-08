The Lakers have officially signed Max Christie

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed rookie guard Max Christie to their roster, the team announced in a press release shortly before their first game of Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.

Christie, the No. 35 pick in the 2022 class, averaged 6 points per game on 6-24 shooting over three games at the California Classic exhibition tournament in San Francisco last week.

From the Lakers’ press release:

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Max Christie, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Christie appeared in 35 games (all starts) in his lone season at Michigan State last year, averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.8 minutes. The 2021-22 Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection scored in double figures in 13 games last season and was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The team also tweeted a photo of Christie and general manager Rob Pelinka inking the deal in Vegas:

Contract inked. Welcome to the league, Rook ♜ pic.twitter.com/Ghng9PRPhL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 9, 2022

After signing Christie, the Lakers’ roster officially stands at 14 players on standard NBA deals. 15 is the maximum for the regular season, not including two-way contracts, and teams can only bring 20 players total into training camp.

Essentially, this means that as things stand right now, the Lakers can only sign one more player in free agency... or only add a... net... of one extra player in some sort of uneven, 2-for-1 trade.

Here is the updated roster with Christie aboard:

Regular Roster

LeBron James Anthony Davis Russell Westbrook Talen Horton-Tucker Kendrick Nunn Austin Reaves Lonnie Walker IV Damian Jones Thomas Bryant Juan Toscano Anderson Troy Brown Jr. Stanley Johnson Wenyen Gabriel (non-guaranteed) Max Christie

Two-way players

Scotty Pippen Jr. Cole Swider

Christie and the Lakers tip off their first game in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. against the Phoenix Suns.

