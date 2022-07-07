Lonnie Walker IV on role with Lakers: ‘I’m coming here to play defense’

In theory, the things Lonnie Walker IV said during his introductory press conference on Wednesday were all of the right ones to say and was what Lakers fans wanted to hear. Asked about how he fits into the Lakers — albeit barren — roster, Walker immediately pointed to the defensive side of the court as to where his focus will be.

“I see my skill set fitting perfectly,” Walker said. “I’m here to do whatever I need to do in order for the team to win…I’m coming here to play defense. Play the best I can, play the hardest I can and let the game speak for itself.

“Defensively, I’m here to do what I do. Whoever you want me to guard, whenever it’s time for me to make some stops, that’s what I”m here for.”

That’s great and exactly what the Lakers should want Walker, the lone player signed this offseason to a non-minimum deal, to say. The problem is...uhh....he has not rather bad defensively. Like really bad.

Walker has all the physical tools of a good defender. He’s listed at 6’4” but has a wingspan of 6’10” that would allow him to guard up a position. He stated on Wednesday that he’s up to about 215 pounds but remains mobile and explosive as well, capable of incredible feats of athleticism.

Then you start looking at the stats and, well, they’re rough. ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus (RPM) ranked Walker 119th out of 123 shooting guards last season in defensive RPM. Walker had the third-worst individual defensive net rating on the Spurs last year and the team was 1.5 points per 100 possessions better defensively with him off the floor rather than on it.

It’s not a significant figure, but it’s also one of the more generous numbers attached to his defense last season. His -1.3 defensive box plus-minus was second-worst on the Spurs among rotation players. By most accounts, an average Spurs defense on the season was better with him off the floor last year.

Now, it should be noted that even for his struggles defensively last year, Walker probably would have been an improvement for the Lakers. His 111.5 individual defensive rating would have ranked a bit closer to average amongst Lakers role players last year. Just from body type alone, Walker represents the type of player — an athletic wing — the Lakers effectively did not have last season.

There could also be some value had in a change of scenery for Walker. Despite being 23 years old, the Spurs moved on from him as they enter a rebuild, one that he could have theoretically been part of given his age. The Lakers have had success empowering players in a new home, Malik Monk last year being the most recent example.

And even if Walker struggled defensively last year, you want confident players and Walker certainly has plenty of confidence. He spoke of his ability to guard anywhere from the point guard to small forward position and the extra weight he put on could lead to him guarding some smaller fours.

“I’m ready for the physicality,” Walker said. “I’ve been preparing myself to guard multiple positions and just be mentally for that task.”

It’s encouraging to see someone so eager to play defense as even that was an attribute many Lakers lacked last season. But enthusiasm doesn’t slow down Kawhi Leonard, Paul George or any other wing the Lakers will match up against in the Western Conference this season and Walker and the Lakers both are going to need to make big strides still in that department this offseason.

