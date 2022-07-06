Podcast: How much can we learn from Summer League?

Thomas Bryant is a Los Angeles Laker once more, and wouldn’t you know, the “I Love Basketball” crew is excited to bring an old friend home.

On this week’s episode of “I Love Basketball,” Raj Chipalu and Sabreena Merchant gave their reactions to the Bryant signing. They analyzed his fit alongside Anthony Davis and the other members of the Lakers’ frontcourt before discussing what his signing suggests about the team’s remaining offseason plans, and whether the team plans to start two bigs.

As a member of the 2017 Draft class, Bryant’s return provided a natural segue into basking in their nostalgia for the 2017 Summer League Lakers and the joys of watching first-round picks find their way in Las Vegas. Raj and Sabreena reminisced on those stacked Summer League squads before breaking down the play of this year’s crew, specifically that of Max Christie and the two-ways (Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr.).

At the risk of getting overhyped, the two of them attempted to lay out some ground rules for what takeaways are reasonable from Summer League. Raj was more successful than Sabreena, who had the audacity to suggest that Talen Horton-Tucker should be playing in Las Vegas. Raj also gave Sabreena some tips for how to handle being in person for Summer League.

The two of them closed out the podcast by debating the biggest NBA news of the week (non-Brooklyn Nets division) and giving their takes on the Rudy Gobert trade.

