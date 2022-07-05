Who has more trade leverage between the Nets and Lakers?

Trade negotiations are rarely a private matter anymore. Sometimes there’s the occasional blockbuster that drops without scuttlebutt prior, but more often than not, we hear every juicy nugget in the process. And for a reason.

The Lakers and Nets seem to be at a crossroads when it comes to finally finalizing a deal that would net Los Angeles the point guard they want (Kyrie Irving) in exchange for the point guard they’ve actively tried to get rid of (Russell Westbrook).

During their negotiations thus far, both teams have actively used the media to tug leverage away from the other and back in their direction. The latest attempt has painted a picture of a potential splintering, or lack of interest in talks.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of the Athletic divulged on the Pat McAfee show that there’s currently “no traction” on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving, and he’s “not sure” a deal will actually take place. This comes on the heels of a Chris Haynes report that the teams were “actively engaged” on a Irving/Westbrook swap.

Then there’s yet another report that suggests the Nets may even balk at moving either of their two disgruntled stars and bring both into training camp. A threat that may be genuine, but more likely toothless. This brings us to today’s episode.

On this edition of Talk-O-Tuesday, hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla discussed the latest in the Irving trade negotiations, and whether or not it has impacted their views on what the Lakers should be willing to give up in order to secure the point guard.

The duo also recapped the team’s recent performance in the California Classic, and go over which players have impressed and are worth checking out ahead of their trek out to Las Vegas.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.