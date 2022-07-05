Rumors Roundup: Brooklyn’s possible bluff with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant

As the Nets and Lakers reach an impasse when it comes to discussing a Kyrie Irving trade, the leverage plays away from the negotiations have been well underway. The two sides are apparently stuck on the details around the trade and whether Joe Harris or Seth Curry come the Lakers way in the deal.

Now, the Nets appear to be making it clear they don’t think they need to trade Kyrie...much like the Lakers think Russell Westbrook will be on the roster and focused on being an impactful defensive player.

Here’s a look at the most recent reports and rumors on the potential trade.

Lack of traction

Based on the amount of reporting, it seems pretty clear the Lakers and Nets at least had some discussions. The semantics around those discussions can be discussed and debated, but they happened.

In the same vein, how far those discussions have gone remains up in the air as Shams Charania of The Athletic stated on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

"There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving & I'm not sure we're gonna see that take place" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tYQeAn4yqy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 5, 2022

To say there is no traction feels like a bit of an overstatement, though. Again, it’s this debate on semantics surrounding the discussions. Are they preliminary? Do they have traction? Very few people know the actual answer to any of that and even then, they might disagree.

Is a trade even inevitable?

Part of what has made a trade feel like such a certainty is how Kyrie has burned the bridges in Brooklyn throughout the last calendar year. From sitting out the season because of a refusal to get a vaccine shot to flirting with the idea of leaving them this offseason, it feels inevitable that his days with the Nets are done...

...or one would think.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets are weighing the possibility of just trading neither Irving or Kevin Durant (emphasis mine).

With tons of offers for Durant, but none they couldn’t refuse and no rush to move him, the Nets are putting out the vibe that they could bring the forward (and maybe even Irving) into camp and see if all parties can make this work. Or if not, all play nice until a world-beating trade proposal is made. The Lakers are desperate to move Russell Westbrook and his gargantuan $47 million contract for Irving, but are hesitating to include the multiple draft picks the Nets would want for taking on all that money. Yahoo Sports and The Athletic reported in the past week that the Nets could solve the problem by including Joe Harris in any Irving-Westbrook swap.

Honestly, if the Nets are considering this, go for it. Objectively, the funniest outcome would be the Nets pretending none of this happened and just heading into training camp and the preseason like everything was fine.

Realistically, this is probably what many NBA fans and even Lakers fans felt when they were bluffing about bringing back Russell Westbrook. But this one feels even funnier. Durant went to the owner to ask for a trade, Kyrie held the franchise hostage for at least a few days.

But, yeah, everything is fine. Run it back.

Pelinka’s forced hand

LeBron James’ desire to team up with Kyrie Irving again certainly holds some weight in this. The two are a title-winning duo but, obviously, things ended prematurely in Cleveland. Los Angeles represents a chance, now, to run it back again.

And that alone might be enough to push the Lakers in that direction. During a Spotify Live on Sunday, Marc Stein talked with Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report who talked about the dynamic of LeBron pushing for Kyrie.

“LeBron is very much about Kyrie coming back and I don’t think that Rob Pelinka has the juice, so to speak, to decide the Lakers are going to pivot away from Kyrie Irving (who) LeBron has basically pushed to make happen or at least agreed to make happen.”

LeBron doesn’t have the perfect track record with pushing for specific superstars, Russ being the glaring example. But he’s also the same one that pushed for Anthony Davis, so we’ll say he’s shooting 50% with this being the tiebreaker.

For a number of reasons, Pelinka probably doesn’t have a ton of leverage to say no to LeBron. For one, it’s LeBron who is entering the final year of his deal and is extension-eligible last this summer. The Lakers are in a spot where they don’t necessarily have to bend over backward for LeBron but also can’t really afford to just straight up say no to him.

It’s an unenviable position but it likely means he has to listen to LeBron on this one.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.