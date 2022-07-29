Film Study: What Jay Huff adds to this Lakers team

Following an impressive Summer League campaign where he showed impressive potential on both ends of the floor, the Lakers signed former Virginia standout center Jay Huff to an Exhibit 10 contract. Huff’s new deal allows him to play in the preseason with the team and potentially be converted into one of the team’s two two-way contracts down the road. In that case, either Cole Swider or Scotty Pippen Jr. — the team’s current two-way contract-holders — would have to be converted into a standard NBA or G League contract.

With some unusually dynamic athleticism and coordination for his size, Huff could bring a potentially valuable skillset to the Lakers. Let’s go through the film to break down how he can help the team.

Adding Huff to the roster would give the Lakers another layer of flexibility to their current big-man rotation. Huff’s perimeter shooting and skill level provides a solid complement to Damion Jones’ more traditional rim-running skillset at the 5, Thomas Bryant’s ability to stretch the floor, and of course, Anthony Davis’ capacity to do basically anything and everything asked of him on a basketball court.

Of course, Summer League is much more unstructured than either preseason or regular season games, so only time will tell if Huff is able to translate the progress he displayed to the highest level of competition. In case he can, the Lakers would be wise to give Huff another audition in the preseason — the reps and exposure could prove invaluable for both him and the Lakers moving forwards.

