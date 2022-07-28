2022 Lakers Roster: Everyone we know who is coming to training camp

The Lakers began filling out their training camp roster in late June with a number of exhibit-10 contracts for some notable players from the team’s Summer League roster. While the Lakers still have a roster spot open, they’ve begun using the other avenues available to add players to their preseason ahead of time.

There are a number of ways the Lakers can add players to their training camp roster. While fully-guaranteed deals are pretty self-explanatory — as are partially- or non-guaranteed deals — the team can also sign players to two-way and Exhibit 10 deals in the coming weeks and months to have more bodies available comes the beginning of the preseason.

Exhibit 10 deals are contracts that brings the player in for training camp but also financially incentivizes them to sign with that respective franchise’s G League team if and when they are cut from the training camp roster. The player can make anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 to sign with the G League team and play with that team for at least 60 days.

Two-way contracts are a newer concept in the grand scheme of things, but are a type of deal NBA fans have grown quickly familiar with in that time. Players can move back and forth between the G League and parent team on a two-way deal, though the amount of time they can spend with the NBA team is limited (More information on both types of deals can be found in Larry Coon’s CBA FAQ).

In total, the Lakers can bring 20 players into training camp, but no more than six Exhibit 10 deals can be signed. Taking all that into account, here’s a look at the Lakers current training camp roster.

2022 Lakers Training Camp Roster

LeBron James (fully guaranteed) Anthony Davis (fully guaranteed) Russell Westbrook (fully guaranteed) Talen Horton-Tucker (fully guaranteed) Kendrick Nunn (fully guaranteed) Stanley Johnson (fully guaranteed) Austin Reaves (non-guaranteed) Wenyen Gabriel (non-guaranteed) Damian Jones (fully guaranteed) Thomas Bryant (fully guaranteed) Lonnie Walker IV (fully guaranteed) Troy Brown Jr. (fully guaranteed) Juan Toscano-Anderson (fully guaranteed) Max Christie (fully guaranteed) Scotty Pippen Jr. (two-way contract) Cole Swider (two-way contract) Javante McCoy (Exhibit 10) Fabian White (Exhibit 10) Jay Huff (Exhibit 10)

Counter: The Lakers have one guaranteed roster spot available. For now, there have been no indications they intend on leaving it open.

