Lakers sign Jay Huff to Exhibit 10 contract

The Lakers announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with big man Jay Huff. During Summer League in both San Francisco and Las Vegas, Huff stood out, doing more than enough to earn himself a second look in training camp.

Huff only played a pair of games in each of Las Vegas and San Francisco due to entering health and safety protocols in the middle of those four contests. At the California Classic, Huff was perhaps the best Laker on the court, showing an ability to both protect the rim defensively and stretch the floor offensively.

He averaged 10.5 points and three blocked shots per contest while connecting on four of his eight 3-point attempts. He also grabbed 4.8 rebounds and dished out 1.8 assists per game.

Last year, Huff played with the South Bay Lakers, appearing in 28 games and showcasing some of the same skills. He blocked 2.5 shots per game, but only shot 28.3% from beyond the arc. Still, he averaged 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds across 25.9 minutes per night.

While in the G League, Huff discussed his efficient scoring — he still shot 63.9% from the field despite his 3-point struggles — and his confidence that he could hack it in the NBA.

Now, Huff will get perhaps his best shot yet to do so.

The Exhibit 10 contract Huff has agreed to will make him part of the training camp roster and will financially incentivize him to sign with the South Bay Lakers once more should he be waived. The Lakers also recently signed Javante McCoy and Fabian White to Exhibit 10 deals, though Huff seems more likely to have a legitimate shot at a roster spot than either of those two.

