The Lakers and Clippers are franchises trending in very different directions

For years, decades even, the Clippers were the laughing stock of the NBA and the harmless little brother in Los Angeles to the Lakers. However, as the Lakers have continued mismanaging assets, the Clippers have established themselves among the league’s most stable franchises at the same time.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, I am joined by Justin Russo of Clips Nation to talk about the two offseasons of the L.A.-based franchises and how drastically different they have been. Whereas the Lakers are a team searching for an identity, the Clippers are one with an established one that has led them to a fairly uneventful offseason.

It’s a drastic change between the two franchises with the shoes previously having been on the other foot. But behind a terrific head coach like Ty Lue and a front office unified behind him, the Clippers have become what the Lakers used to be during their title years.

After discussing the state of the two franchises, Justin and I discuss the headline of the Lakers’ offseason in Kyrie Irving and whether the Lakers will make a trade for the star guard. We also discuss the idea of trading instead for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner and whether that is something the Lakers should consider.

