Lakers sign Javante McCoy, Fabian White Jr. to Exhibit 10 contracts

The Lakers announced the signing of both Javante McCoy and Fabian White Jr. on Sunday afternoon. Both were players on the Lakers’ Summer League team at both the California Classic and in Las Vegas.

Across seven appearances this summer, McCoy averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting 50% from the field, 25% from behind the 3-point line and 91.7% from the free throw line. The guard’s best scoring performance came in the Lakers’ second game where he scored 15 points on 6-11 shooting while hitting one of his two 3-point attempts.

White did not have quite the statistical impact on the Lakers this summer. The forward played in just five games, averaging 3.6 points in those contests. He shot 43.8% from the field and hit two of his six 3-point attempts. White had his finest outing in his first game of the summer with nine points on a perfect 4-4 shooting to go along with eight rebounds. However, White tallied just nine points and 14 rebounds in the remaining four games he played.

The Exhibit 10 contracts the pair signed gives them a spot on the training camp roster while also incentivizing them to sign with the Lakers’ G League team once they are inevitably cut. Both McCoy and White were undrafted players in the 2022 NBA Draft.

These are also the first two players to sign Exhibit 10 deals with the Lakers for the upcoming season. McCoy and White will likely be joined by two-way players Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. and potentially Max Christie, the team’s second round draft pick.

