Film Study: Is Scotty Pippen Jr. the on-ball creator the Lakers (and LeBron) have been searching for?

After the conclusion of the NBA Draft, the Lakers quickly signed free agent, Vanderbilt stud, and former Sierra Canyon high schooler Scotty Pippen Jr. to a two-way contract.

In Summer League, the shifty point guard and son of a basketball legend seized his first chance to display his nifty ball skills and his ability as a creator.

With the Lakers still desperately searching for that kind of guard to take some of the shot creation burden off of LeBron — this was the rationale behind the Russell Westbrook trade after all — could Scotty Pippen Jr. actually find a way to make an impact on this Lakers’ roster?

Let's go through the film:

Obviously, the level of competition at Summer League is vastly different from what Pippen Jr. will face in the NBA, or even in the G League. However, he’s shown some navigational ability that is not only rare, but fills a gaping hole within this Lakers roster.

The foundation of skills is there, but only time will tell how much he is able to develop them further.

